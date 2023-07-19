NEWS

Please tell your tailor to remove pockets from your attire- Sani says in Birthday message to Obi

A former Senator that represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani in a post he made on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday wished the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General election, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi a happy birthday as he turns 62 on Wednesday, July 19.

The former Senator in his post jokingly asked Peter Obi to tell his tailor to remove pockets from his clothes since he doesn’t use them. His post goes, “Happy 62nd Birthday to my friend Peter Obi. Your Excellency, pls tell your tailor to remove pockets from your attire since you don’t use them.”

The post of Shehu Sani generated reactions on social media as many applauded him for his sense of humor and friendliness with Peter Obi. Below are some of the reactions generated by Shehu Sani’s post.

