Please, let our palliatives reach the common people, Governor begs LG chairmen, other politicians

Following the meeting of state governors at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday over plan to cushion the effects of hardship on the people as regards the increase in price of petrol, a state governor has pleaded with political functionaries to please allow palliatives to get to the common people.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, appealed to the local government chairmen, councillors, other political office holders not to divert the palliatives.

(Caption): Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State Governor.

Fintiri said there is the urgent need to provide palliatives to the common people to cushion the effects of the rise in petrol price, adding that the palliatives are not meant for the politicians and their relatives.

He added that the palliatives are meant to be distributed equitably among the poor and the vulnerable individuals in the society, while urging the local government chairmen and councillors as well as other political office holders to design the distribution system to ensure that the palliatives get to those that are supposed to get them.

There have been cases in the past when palliatives, including foodstuffs, meant for the common people were hijacked by politicians who eventually distributed them to their family members, supporters, while those who needed them never got them.

The governor therefore urged the politicians do do everything possible in distributing the palliatives in such a way that everyone who deserves them are treated equally.

Below is the screenshot of the governor’s tweet on the issue:

