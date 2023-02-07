Please Forgive Us, Tinubu Will Continue From Where We Stopped- Buhari Begs Nigerians For Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has admitted there are some slapses associated with his administration in the last eight years and has begged Nigerians to forgive him for whatever the lapses may be.

The president made the statement during the presidential rally of the All Progressive Congress at Katsina state on Monday .

While addressing the mammoth crowd who gathered to witness the rally and also, cash a glimpse of the president, Buhari admitted that his administration has not been living up to expectations in the last eight years and asked Nigerians to forgive him and his party.

He promised that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue from where he stopped.

He said: “Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue from where we stopped.”

The president statement is coming on the heels of public speculations about the cold war going on between him and the former governor of Lagos.

It could be recalled that Buhari has not been regular at the presidential rally of the APC since the commencement of the campaign rally. Buhari was said to have selected 10 states where he would campaign for the party.

The decision and his inability to stop CBN naira policy to take effect were believed to have been an omnious sign of his frosty relationship with Tinubu.

The latest development in Katsina state however appears to have put the speculation at rest, confirming all is well within the ruling party.

