Please Comply With Our Policy, It Is For Our Own Good -Godwin Emefiele Tells Nigerians

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the continuous usage of the old N200 notes as legal tender until April 10th, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has pleaded with Nigerians to accept the Government’s decision. He also went further to explain 3 key benefits of the Naira redesign.

According to Godwin Emefiele: “As you all know, we are servants of this great nation. The Attorney-General of the Federation has spoken on this matter, the President has also spoke. And I think I can only appeal to Nigerians, let’s allow this policy to work. This policy goes to solve the problem of reducing corruption and illicit financial flows in this country. This policy will help reduce the level of insecurity.

“I feel your pains but I can assure you all that the long-run benefit of this policy to Nigeria is overwhelming and we should just give it a chance. I have met with about 15 banks this morning, giving them directives on how they should make the old N200 notes available as soon as possibly. With this, your pains will be reduced”.

Picture credit: Google

Content created and supplied by: World-Religion (via 50minds

News )

#Comply #Policy #Good #Godwin #Emefiele #Tells #NigeriansPlease Comply With Our Policy, It Is For Our Own Good -Godwin Emefiele Tells Nigerians Publish on 2023-02-17 09:02:20