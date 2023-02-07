NEWS

Please Be Patient and Forgive Us, Tinubu Will Continue From Where We Stop—Buhari Begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive and endure his administration’s flaws.

He assured that the next administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would not only correct those shortcomings, but would continue from where he (Buhari) left off.

He said, “Please in the name of God, be patient with us and forgive us. Tell your friends, brothers, sisters and children to continue to vote for APC, Tinubu will continue from where we stop.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

If someone is seeking for forgiveness,he/she already believe that he is an offender, only God knows why you lead Nigeria to this direction. No power supply. No fuel. No money.

We shall never forget the pains we pass through in your hands…..

Okay we don forgive una but make una no near aso rock again.

I thought he said he did not disappoint anyone?

Ur sins has been forgiven but the consequence of your wrong doing can’t be explained away…sorry dear

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Sahara report and Facebook

