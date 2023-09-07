NEWS

Players With The Most Ballon d Or Awards In Football

The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in the world of football. It’s an award given to the best overall player for a calendar year. Winning the Ballon d’Or is a dream for many young players. Many players have won the Ballon d’Or multiple times. Some have won it only once, while others consistently make the nominees’ list but are still yet to win the award. The Ballon d’Or nominees for 2023 were officially released yesterday, with quite a number of top players making the list. The players with the most Ballon d’Or awards in the history of football are:

1. Lionel Messi – 7

Lionel Messi is the player with the most Ballon d’Or awards. He has won the award 7 times. He has been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or. He can make his total Ballon d’Or awards 8 if he wins it again this year.

2. Ronaldo – 5

Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or award 5 times. He is the player with the second-most Ballon d’Or awards in the history of football.

3. Cruyff – 3

4. Platini – 3

5. Van Basten – 3

6. Beckenbauer – 2

7. Di Stefano – 2

8. Keegan – 2

9. Ronaldo Nazario – 2

10. Rummenigge – 2

