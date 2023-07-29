Players With The Longest Careers In Football

Football is a sport that has been played by millions of people all over the world. From children playing in the streets to professionals competing in world-class tournaments, football has been a staple in the lives of many. Throughout the history of this sport, there have been many great players who have made their mark on the game. Some have only played for a few years, while others have had a career that has lasted decades. Here, we look at some of the players with the longest career in football.

The first player on this list is Kazuyoshi Miura, who is currently 56 years old and still playing professionally in Olivereirenes on loan from Yokohama, Japan. Miura started his professional career in Brazil in 1986 and has been playing ever since. He is the oldest player to ever score a goal in a professional league, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Next up is Peter Shilton, a legendary goalkeeper from England who played professionally from 1966 to 1997. Shilton played in a record-breaking 1,390 games over the course of his career, earning him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Another player with a long and illustrious career is Paolo Maldini. The Italian defender played for AC Milan from 1984 to 2009, making a total of 902 appearances for the club. He retired at the age of 41, having won numerous domestic and international titles with his team.

Finally, we have Roger Milla, a Cameroonian forward who played for his country in four World Cups. Milla is best known for his performances in the 1990 World Cup, where he scored four goals at the age of 38. He continued to play professionally until the age of 42, making him one of the oldest outfield players in the history of the sport.

These players are just a few examples of the many footballers who have had long and successful careers in the sport. They have inspired generations of young players and will continue to be remembered for their achievements both on and off the field.

Sammy67 (

)