Players With Most Assists Under Mikel Arteta

Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal Football Club has experienced a revival in creativity and attacking strength. The team’s proficiency in generating scoring chances and delivering assists has played a pivotal role in their recent achievements. In this article, we will highlight the top five Arsenal players who have stood out in delivering assists during Arteta’s tenure, based on data from Stats24.

1. Alexandre Lacazette: 17 Assists

Alexandre Lacazette, renowned for his clinical finishing, has also displayed his creative prowess under Arteta’s guidance. Notably, he has accumulated 17 assists to his credit. Lacazette’s adeptness at dropping deep and orchestrating plays has proven pivotal in Arsenal’s attacking strategy. His on-field vision and awareness have translated into valuable scoring opportunities for his fellow teammates, rendering him an integral asset for the team’s triumphs.

2. Gabriel Martinelli: 16 Assists

The emergence of Gabriel Martinelli has been nothing short of electrifying, capturing the attention of both fans and pundits. Despite his youthful age, Martinelli has showcased an ability to make a substantial impact, contributing 16 assists to his teammates. His fearless and direct style of play, coupled with an impressive work ethic, has endeared him to supporters and established his significance within Arteta’s offensive framework.

3. Bukayo Saka: 36 Assists

At only 19 years of age, Bukayo Saka has positioned himself as a highly promising young talent in English football. His adaptability and proficiency in various positions have rendered him a priceless addition to Arteta’s squad. Boasting an impressive record of 36 assists, Saka has consistently proven himself as a vital playmaker, delivering precise crosses and through balls that consistently dissect opposing defenses.

4. Nicolas Pepe: 16 Assists

The addition of Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal’s roster introduced a fresh dimension to the team’s attacking dynamics. His extraordinary dribbling skills and innate flair have consistently posed challenges to opposing defenses. Pepe’s proficiency in bypassing defenders one-on-one and delivering pinpoint crosses has resulted in an impressive tally of 16 assists. His presence on the flanks has injected a heightened level of creativity into Arsenal’s offensive arsenal.

5. Martin Odegaard: 15 Assists

Acquired from Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard has swiftly left an impression at Arsenal. His technical prowess and exceptional vision have seamlessly integrated him into Arteta’s midfield configuration. Despite his mid-season arrival, he has already tallied 15 assists, demonstrating his knack for crafting scoring opportunities for fellow teammates. Odegaard’s inclusion has introduced an element of finesse and intelligence to Arsenal’s midfield dynamics.

