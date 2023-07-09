Players With Most Appearances For Manchester United In History

Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea has announced his departure from the club after spending over a decade at Old Trafford. De Gea can be considered as one of the greatest premier league Goalkeepers of all time. He enjoyed a lot of success at United and has now ended his 12-year career at the club.

The Spanish shot-stopper was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 to replace Edwin van der Sar. He made 525 appearances for the Red devils and earned the most clean sheets (190) in the club’s history. This shows that David De Gea is a Manchester United legend and should be regarded as one.

He has won almost every trophy available for the Reds, with the most recent being the Carabao Cup. United beat Newcastle United to win the Carabao cup title in Ten Hag’s first season at the club. David De Gea is the 7th player with most appearances for Manchester United, 545.

Ryan Giggs holds the record for most appearances for United, 963. He’s one of the greatest players of all time to have played for the Red devils.

Charlton is the second player with most appearances for Manchester United in history, 758. Paul Scholes is the third player with most games played for the Red devils, 718.

Foulkes made 688 appearances for United, Neville appeared in 602 games for the Red devils, Wayne Rooney made 559 appearances for Manchester United and he’s also their top scorer of all time. David De Gea made 545 appearances for the Red devils, Stepney made 535 appearances for Manchester United, Irwin made 529 appearances for United.

