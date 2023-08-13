Players Who Scored On Their League Debut This Season

There are few things that can endear a debuting player to the fans of a new team quite as much as a really good debut goal. It’s actually surprising how many players do manage to hit the back of the net in their debut.

Jude Bellingham made an impressive debut for Real Madrid by finding the back of the net during their first La Liga match of the season. The young English player expertly lifted the ball over the opposing goalkeeper Unai Simon to secure Madrid’s 2-0 lead. This remarkable goal signifies a remarkable beginning to Bellingham’s journey in Spain after his noteworthy transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Madrid for an impressive €103 million (£88m/$110m).

Roberto Firmino demonstrated his prowess in the Saudi Pro League as he made his debut for Al-Ahli netting three goals in a remarkable 3-1 victory over Al-Hazm on Friday evening. Leading the Al-Ahli side as their captain at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, the former Liverpool forward wasted no time notching the opening goal in the sixth minute with an impressive header from close range.

Newcastle’s summer signing Tonali impressed with a sensational volley on his Premier League debut versus Aston Villa. Having joined from AC Milan on a five-year contract worth a reported €70 million, the 23-year-old midfielder became the most expensive Italian player in history. Under Eddie Howe’s guidance, Newcastle secured a Champions League spot after a remarkable fourth-place finish following the Saudi takeover.

Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra made successful debuts for Brighton by scoring their first goals for the team in a commanding 4-1 win over newly promoted Luton. Pedro who holds the club’s record signing extended the lead after Solly March opened the scoring in the first half. Pedro was fouled by Luton’s captain Tom Lockyer and calmly converted a penalty in the 71st minute. Adingra took advantage of a significant mistake by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

