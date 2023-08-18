Players Who Dominated The Ballon D’Or Top Three Rankings In The 21st Century
The Ballon d’Or, an esteemed football accolade, has showcased exceptional talents who’ve left an indelible mark on the game. Squawka’s report spotlights players with multiple top-three rankings in the 21st century. Here’s a list of these football giants:
1. Lionel Messi (13 Times): The Argentine magician boasts a record 13 top-three Ballon d’Or appearances. Messi’s dribbling, finishing, and vision etch his name in football history.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (12 Times): A symbol of athleticism, Ronaldo’s 12 top-three finishes epitomize his pursuit of excellence. Aerial prowess and clutch performances define his legacy.
3. Xavi (3 Times): The maestro’s three top-three appearances showcase his playmaking. Precise passing defines his role in dictating game tempo.
4. Neymar (2 Times): Known for flair and creativity, Neymar’s two top-three finishes highlight his mesmerizing skills and attacking threat.
5. Andrés Iniesta (2 Times): Iniesta’s elegance shines through two top-three finishes. Graceful dribbling and clutch moments define his legacy.
6. Andriy Shevchenko (2 Times): The clinical striker’s two top-three finishes underscore his scoring prowess and legacy.
7. Antoine Griezmann (2 Times): The versatile forward’s two top-three finishes reflect his tactical acumen and goal-scoring ability.
8. Olivier Kahn (2 Times): Kahn’s two top-three finishes celebrate his goalkeeping heroics and shot-stopping skills.
9. Ronaldinho (2 Times): The joyful genius has two top-three finishes, showcasing his creative flair and audacious tricks.
10. Thierry Henry (2 Times): Henry’s two top-three finishes honor his pace and clinical finishing, cementing his iconic status.
