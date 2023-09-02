Players That Have Scored Own Goals This Season In The EPL

Own goals are the stuff of nightmares for footballers and particularly so for defenders, whose main job is to preserve the integrity of their own net by keeping clean sheets. When a player inadvertently scores a goal in their own net, they transform into outcasts on the field. Their faces betray their embarrassment as they struggle to cope with the immediate burden of guilt and strive to move forward.

1. Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez fluffed a simple clearance to put through his own net and cap a miserable defeat at Tottenham on August 19. A scruffy shot from Ben Davies fooled the Argentine, who then failed to make proper contact on his clearance, caressing the ball past Andre Onana.

2. Jordan Pickford

The goalkeeper scored a comical own goal as Everton took on Sheffield United on Saturday. Pickford was unfortunate to score an own goal on the stroke of half-time. Cameron Archer took aim from range and hit the post, but his shot cannoned out and struck the England goalkeeper on the back, then trickled over the line. The goal gave the Blades a 2-1 lead before half-time, although Arnaut Danjuma equalised early in the second half. Everton have struggled immensely thus far this season and came into the game without a point on the board. Such an unfortunate concession perhaps sums up their difficulties.

