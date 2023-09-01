Players Ten Hag should consider using as a striker ahead of the game against Arsenal

As Manchester United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, assesses his squad’s strengths and strategies for the upcoming season, the search for an effective striker continues. Two players deserving consideration for the role are Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Sancho has demonstrated his potential as a clinical finisher. His precise ball control, versatility, and ability to create space make him a formidable choice. With his impressive goal-scoring record.

Anthony Martial, though having faced inconsistency, possesses attributes that could thrive under ten Hag’s tactical guidance. His flair, speed, and dribbling prowess can unlock defenses and create goal-scoring opportunities. With proper mentorship and a tactical system that suits his style, Martial could regain his confidence and contribute significantly in the striker’s role.

Both Sancho and Martial offer distinct qualities that, when harnessed effectively, could bolster Man United’s attacking force. ten Hag’s track record of nurturing young talent and implementing structured attacking play aligns well with these players’ profiles. As the manager looks to create a cohesive and potent attacking unit, keeping an eye on these two strikers could be a wise move for the upcoming season.

ThousandWords (

)