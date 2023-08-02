‘Players Need To Be More Cautious Of Their Spending Habits’ – Jorginho

Former Chelsea and Italy’s midfielder, Jorge Luiz Frello Filho Cavaliere popularly known as Jorginho, in a recent tweet by ESPN UK on Twitter, has said something concerning the habit to which football players spend money.

In an article released this year by SportsOcean, Jorginho is known for his quiet and private life off the field. In most cases, he keeps a low profile and spends most of his free time with his family. He also enjoys playing the guitar in his spare time and has a strong interest in music. Jorginho has used his platform to speak out against racism and discrimination in football and is also involved in several social justice initiatives.

In his statement, he said and I quote “Sometimes I see one car one week and, next month, another car. Then I’m like, ‘Whoa, come on. ‘ I need to speak with the guy. Too many watches, too many cars. And diamonds. And clothes. And brands. And private jets. And I’m like, ‘It’s a bit too much, isn’t it? ‘.

From Jorginho’s statement and the articles released by SportsOcean earlier this year, we could readily see that he is not the type of footballer that loves to live flashy lifestyle. Although there are many reactions to this, where some quite agree with what he said, there are some who believes it’s none of his business whether one believes to live such a lifestyle.

What do you think about Jorginho’s statement? Use the comment section below to share your views and opinions. Also, don’t forget to like, share and follow for more interesting updates.

Alltheupdates (

)