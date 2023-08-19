Manchester United football club will be hoping to perform better and get a good result when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspurs football club tomorrow. But there are some players the club should drop to the bench if they want to perform better. Here are 3 players Manchester United should drop to the bench if they want to perform better this weekend.

1 – Mason Mount: The English playmaker had an unimpressive start to the premier league season for Manchester United football club as he failed to make an impact last weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers Football club.

He was not creative enough, he could not combine well with Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield position and it affected the performance of the team. He should be dropped to the bench this weekend and should be replaced by Christian Eriksen.

2 – Marcus Rashford: Manchester United might continue to struggle for goals if they continue to depend on Marcus Rashford as their striker. He failed to convert his chances last weekend and his performance has not been impressive in recent matches.

The English striker should be replaced ahead of the upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspurs football club. The coach can replace him with Anthony Martial who has been performing well in that position. This will help the team to score more goals and that will increase their chances of getting a win against Tottenham Hotspurs football club.

3 – Alejandro Garnacho: The young playmaker is another player who performed poorly for the team in their last match and he deserves to be demoted to the bench. His input down the flank was poor and he could not link up well with other attackers.

The team could struggle to perform well in attack when they take on Tottenham Hotspurs football club if they continue to use Alejandro Garnacho in attack. He should be replaced with Jadon Sancho who has more experience and is more creative.

