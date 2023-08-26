Players Chelsea need to drop to the bench if they want to continue winning their matches.

Raheem Sterling guided Chelsea to their first win of the season with a five-star performance against Newly promoted side, Luton Town at Stamford, However, despite the victory, there were a few players whose lackluster performances raised questions about their role in the team’s future matches.

Axel Disasi

The French defender’s proactive approach on the field was evident, but his tendency to opt for safe sideways and backward passes stifled Chelsea’s forward momentum. While his defensive abilities were tested, he struggled to maintain a solid foothold in the game, leaving room for improvement.

Moises Caicedo

The young midfielder failed to find his rhythm in the recent game, displaying sluggish movements and a lack of dynamism when in possession of the ball.

His performance suggested a possible struggle to adapt to the team’s playing style. Considering his relative unfamiliarity with the squad, a period of adjustment might be necessary. As such, it would make sense for Pochettino to consider benching Caicedo in the upcoming matches.

Ben Chilwell

The expectations were high for the England international, but his performance fell disappointingly short both defensively and offensively.

Failing to make a significant impact, Chilwell missed a crucial opportunity that could have costed the team, some time on the bench might provide him with the chance to recalibrate and regain his form.

