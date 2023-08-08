NEWS

Players Chelsea might regret selling this season

As the transfer window unfolds and clubs make bold moves to reshape their squads, there are instances where decisions to sell players might come back to haunt them. Chelsea, a club known for its talent development and shrewd signings, could potentially face regrets over letting go of certain players. Here are three players they might regret selling this season:

Photo credit: skysport

1. Mateo Kovacic, Manchester City:

Mateo Kovacic has been a consistent performer for Chelsea in midfield, bringing a blend of creativity, composure, and defensive acumen. His ability to control the tempo of the game and contribute both offensively and defensively is crucial to the team’s balance. Losing Kovacic to a rival like Manchester City could leave a void in the midfield, particularly in big matches where his experience and tactical understanding shine.

2. Mason Mount, Manchester United:

Mason Mount has grown to become a symbol of Chelsea’s youth development and a key figure in their midfield. His versatility, work rate, and connection with the fans make him an integral part of the squad. Selling him to a rival like Manchester United could not only strengthen a competitor but also deprive Chelsea of a player who can create, score, and inspire the team with his leadership on the pitch.

3. Kai Havertz, Arsenal:

Kai Havertz’s versatility and technical prowess make him a unique talent. His ability to play as an attacking midfielder or even as a forward adds depth to any squad. Letting Havertz move to a Premier League rival like Arsenal could be a decision Chelsea might rue. Havertz’s creativity, vision, and knack for scoring important goals could haunt them when facing off against him.

