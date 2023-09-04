Players Arsenal Should Drop If They Want To Win The EPL Title This Season

Arsenal Football Club has encountered performance issues this season, impacting their overall team performance, despite securing three victories in the Premier League. To enhance their performance, it is imperative for the coach to reevaluate certain underperforming players and consider placing them on the bench. This article identifies two players that Arsenal should consider demoting to the bench to bolster their performance.

1. Kai Havertz: The German playmaker’s integration into the team has been less than ideal, adversely affecting Arsenal’s performance. Havertz has struggled to adapt to Arsenal’s playing style, failing to create opportunities for the club. His performance in midfield has been lackluster, often hindering cohesive play with his teammates. To address this issue, it is recommended that Havertz be relegated to the bench temporarily, allowing him the opportunity to acclimate to Arsenal’s football philosophy. Alternatives such as Emile Smith Rowe and Vieira have proven to be more creative and better suited to the attacking midfield role, making them ble replacements for Havertz.

2. Takehiro Tomiyasu: The Japanese international’s impact at Arsenal this season has been underwhelming. He has not significantly contributed to the team’s offensive efforts and has displayed weaknesses in defensive play. His sluggishness on the left has hindered the team’s ability to create scoring opportunities. Considering these shortcomings, it is advisable for Arsenal to bench Tomiyasu and explore alternative options to bolster both their attack and defense.

In conclusion, addressing the underperformance of players like Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu is essential for Arsenal to improve their overall team performance. By making strategic changes and benching players who are struggling to meet expectations, Arsenal can enhance their chances of success in upcoming matches.

