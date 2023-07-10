Plateau State Government Enforces 24-Hour Curfew in Mangu LGA Due to Incidents of Violence

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has taken decisive action in response to the escalating attacks in the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA). With the aim of restoring law and order and protecting the lives and properties of the citizens, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the area.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, it was revealed that the decision to enforce the curfew came after extensive consultations with the state security council. The situation demanded immediate intervention to curb the rising violence and create a secure environment for the affected communities.

Under the curfew, all movement within the Mangu LGA is prohibited until further notice, except for essential personnel such as security forces and individuals engaged in critical duties. The strict enforcement of the curfew has been entrusted to the security agencies, who have been directed to ensure full compliance with the order.

Governor Mutfwang has emphasized that the curfew is not meant to inconvenience the residents but is a necessary measure to safeguard their lives and restore peace. By restricting movement, the authorities aim to disrupt the activities of the attackers and prevent further harm to the community.

The governor’s assurance regarding the security of lives and properties is a significant relief for the citizens of Plateau State. With the imposition of the curfew, the government is actively working towards eliminating the threats and restoring a sense of safety for the residents. Efforts are underway to address the underlying causes of the attacks and to foster an environment where peace and harmony can thrive.

While the curfew may cause temporary disruptions, it is a crucial step towards resolving the security crisis in the Mangu LGA. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens and their fundamental right to live in a peaceful and secure environment.

Governor Mutfwang’s decisive action serves as a reminder that the state authorities will not tolerate violence and will take necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the people. The imposition of the curfew reflects a proactive approach to address the immediate challenges and lays the foundation for long-term stability and development.

