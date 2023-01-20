This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Plateau King Reacts After Peter Obi Stood Up In The Palace To Hand Over A Microphone To Him

On Friday, The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate touched down in Plateau state in continuation of their presidential rally

However, they conducted some visitations in the state before heading to the Rwang Pam stadium in Jos for the rally

One of the assignments they carried out was visiting the palace of a traditional ruler in the state

In a video that was shared online from their visit to the king, after Obi and Datti had been introduced and it was time for the king to speak, obi who was the closest to the microphone, quickly stood up and handed over the mic to him. After the act, the king’s reaction was what made everyone in the palace burst into a spontaneous laughter

The king said ” I hope you are not also campaigning by handing over the microphone to me”

Replying to the King, Peter Obi said, ” I am just showing the traits of OBIdients”

The response also made everyone laugh the More

He gave the king the microphone here

The King spoke here

Kindly watch the video from 0.20

Senior Man Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed at the Palace of the Plateau State traditional rulers.

