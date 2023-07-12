Plateau killings: We must breaks this cycle of violence – Tinubu

In a somber development, President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the recent wave of violence and killings in Plateau State. The President’ s sentiments were conveyed through a statement released by his spokesperson, Dele Alake, on Tuesday, July 11, according NTA .

With great concern, President Tinubu vehemently denounced the recent internecine killings that have ravaged Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well as parts of Benue State. The ongoing cycle of reprisal attacks and the senseless spilling of innocent blood have left the President disheartened.

Of particular distress is the tragic death of an eight- month- old baby in the Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government. This innocent child fell victim to a conflict she knew nothing about— an unimaginable consequence of the perpetual violence that plagues these regions.

President Tinubu underlined the urgent need for tolerance, forgiveness, and the fostering of peace in order to rebuild trust and restore harmony in the affected areas.

He called upon community leaders, religious figures, traditional rulers, socio- cultural organizations, and the leadership of prominent groups such as the Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’ atu Nasril Islam, and the Christian Association of Nigeria to collaborate and work tirelessly towards achieving genuine and enduring peace.

Reiterating the government’ s unwavering determination to eradicate violent crimes and all forms of criminal activities across Nigeria, President Tinubu has directed security agencies to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind these despicable acts, ensuring they face the full force of the law.

In addition, the President has urged the governments of Plateau and Benue States, as well as emergency response agencies, to extend their support and provide immediate relief to the victims who have been displaced as a result of these conflicts.

This distressing situation calls for collective action and a unified effort to put an end to the cycle of violence that has plagued Plateau State and parts of Benue State. It is only through tolerance, forgiveness, and a commitment to peace that the affected communities can heal and rebuild.

