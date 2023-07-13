Plateau Killings: Victims Said That The Attackers Were Neither Speaking Hausa Nor English- Marshall

The timing of the attacks in Mangu has raised suspicions, as they intensified immediately after Caleb Mutfwang was declared the winner of the governorship election in Plateau. Bali noted that the governor is from Mangu, and it is alarming that he is being targeted. He also highlighted the testimonies of survivors, who revealed that the language spoken by the attackers was neither Hausa nor English, suggesting that these assailants are being recruited from external sources. The retired Air Vice Marshall emphasized the importance of investigating these connections and holding accountable those who are responsible for orchestrating these violent acts.

Air Vice Marshall Napoleon Bali (Rtd) has raised concerns about the source of the increasing killings taking place in Plateau State following the brutal attacks carried out by armed assailants in several communities. The recent incidents in Farinkasa Keranda and Sabon Gari resulted in the deaths of twelve individuals, including an 8-month-old baby. These communities are located in Mangu Local Government Area, which happens to be the hometown of the newly elected Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang. Since April 2023, a total of 204 casualties have been reported from these attacks.

During an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show,’ Retired Air Vice Marshall Bali, who represents Plateau South Senatorial District, revealed that survivors of the Sunday night attacks reported that the assailants communicated with each other in an unfamiliar language. He expressed concern for the safety of the people in Mangu Local Government, stating that they are uncertain about their survival from one day to the next. Bali emphasized the need for the President’s intervention, urging him to direct the National Security Adviser to address the situation and apprehend the perpetrators behind these politically motivated killings in Mangu.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 06:00

https://youtu.be/mJAidZrbjgA

