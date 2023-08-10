Plateau govt establishes security information centre amid rising violent attacks

The Plateau government has established a Security and Information Centre (SIC) to provide the residents access to report security developments in their location.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang said the centre would bridge the communication divide between the general public and the government and enable Plateau to address its security challenges.

A statement by his spokesman Gyang Bere on Thursday reported the governor as stating this during the centre’s inauguration.

Since the new government administration, the state has been burdened with continuous attacks in some communities in Mangu LGA and other parts, where more than 300 people were killed.

He explained that the centre, established by the Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (PICTDA), was adopting a toll-free hotline for information sharing.

According to the statement, the centre, which is already operational, will serve as a channel for the government to obtain early warning signals and intervene promptly.

He added that it would enable gathering feedback on development matters within the state for appropriate action.

(NAN)