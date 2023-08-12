Plateau Crisis: Gov Mutfwang Condemns Killings, Attacks In Communities

The governor of Plateau State has condemned the crises and assaults in the Heipang community in the state’s Barkin-Ladi local government area, according to Dailypost.

The governor condemned the killings and recent assaults in various Mangu villages, according to a statement from the director of press and public relations, Gyang Bere.

Governor Mutfwang encouraged security services to put up more effort in order to stop the needless killings of innocent people in the rural areas of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi local government districts.

The governor lamented the deteriorating security conditions in several parts of the state and called for greater coordination between local authorities and security agencies to stop the attacks.

Mutfwang highlighted the value of harmony and peace among citizens, regardless of their ethnicity or religious views, for the prosperity and growth of the state. He pledged that the administration would address the issues.

