Place El-Rufai, Ganduje, Others On Watchlist – Ohanaeze Youths To DSS

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some of the remarks made by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State during his broadcast on Thursday have been deemed treasonous by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council International.

According to a report in DAILY POST, the governor said that certain people were organising a military takeover while criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s national address.

In order to ensure that the 2023 elections “do not hold at all, leading to an Interim National Government to be led by a retired Army General,” he had asserted that the financial crisis had been arranged together with the fuel shortage that had been in place since September 2022.

A similar statement was made earlier by Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje, who said there was a plot to undermine democracy in the nation.

El-Rufai and Ganduje should be invited for questioning, according to a statement released on Friday by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the national president of the Ohanaeze youths.

The governors’ sudden transformation into champions of the people was a mystery to Okwu, who claimed there was something nefarious up their sleeves.

We are concerned by the statements made by those who present themselves as leaders, he said.

“Thousands of people have been murdered in cold blood in Kaduna State where El-Rufai is the governor in the last seven years, yet he has never thought it appropriate to address the people of the State.

“Students in Nigeria went on strike for a full calendar year, but we never heard from the governors.

“We urge Nigerian youths to resist being duped by these men who are banding together against the country. To carry out their strategy to sabotage the electoral process, they are encouraging teenagers to occupy the streets. Nigerian youths should fight this urge because El-Rufai, Ganduje, and their allies do not have the interests of the general populace in mind.

“On this policy, we firmly support the CBN and the Federal Government. We have carefully considered our choices and are certain that doing this would ultimately benefit the majority of people.

“Vote-buying has been the bane of elections in Nigeria and this new policy would confront it aggressively.

“According to the CBN statistics, there are still over one trillion Naira in private hands. Who are those individuals? Why are they spending so much money at home when so many people are starving to death?

“Having said so, we kindly request that the DSS and the Police question these men; despite their immunity, they ought to provide the security agencies with an explanation. It is apparent that they don’t have the country’s best interests in mind, hence the DSS should closely watch their movements, Okwu continued.

DannyEkon (

)