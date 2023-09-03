PL Table & Review as Manchester United’s poor away form continued against Arsenal at the Emirates

Two stoppage-time goals gave Arsenal a huge 3-1 win over Manchester United in a closely contested game at the Emirates.

The game looked to be petering out towards a draw after two VAR reviews saw Germany international, Kai Havertz denied a penalty after he was fouled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 18-yard area, before Alejandro Garnacho was denied a potential winner at the other, The hosts, however, had other ideas.

Rice’s deflected strike beat Andre Onana to provoke wild celebrations from the home fans, before Jesus rounded off the scoring on the break, Arsenal joined Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham on 10 points after four games of the Premier League season.

What a way for the North Londoners to sign off for the international break, before they travel to Goodison Park to face Sean Dyche Everton.

Manchester United, meanwhile, find themselves in the bottom half with two wins and two defeats – they will have to pick themselves up to face Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.

Below is how the EPL Table looks after Today’s games;

