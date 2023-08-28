‘Pipelines Have The Technology That You Can Determine If There Is A Pressure Loss Somewhere’- Ademola Adigun

An Oil And Gas Expert, Ademola Adigun has alleged that there is a new technology that is being used to detect if there is an oil theft being made through the pipelines. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Federal Government needs to engage in more strategic measures to combat oil theft in the Niger Delta. According to him, more gunmen with more speedboats in the creeks will not solve the long-term issue of oil theft.

He said, ”Crude is traded in dollars, you steal the crude and you get the dollars. The law has to find a way to clean it up. There is a tracking process that is not very difficult. We all know the biggest route for illicit flows, either for drug money or for crude oil theft and others.

It’s not more gunmen, it’s not about appealing to the community to fish them out. We need to go after the thinking pattern and the strategy deployed in the crude oil theft. Pipelines now have the technology that you can determine if there is a pressure loss somewhere and if something is happening to the pipelines. Nobody is talking about all that.”

