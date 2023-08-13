Piers Morgan reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo nets a brace in final to help Al Nassr win the Arab Cup

Respected British journalist Piers Morgan has reacted after Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored two beautiful goals in final, to guide Al Nassr football club to a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Al Hilal football club in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday evening.

The former Manchester United football club has been fantastic for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday night, as he guided them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the Arab Club Champions Cup, and he was able to score his team’s two goals in the final on Saturday evening.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al Nassr football club to secure a hard-fought victory, despite the fact that Brazilian star Michael scored a goal for Al Hilal football club.

A lot of people have been reacting after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al Nassr football club’s victory over Al Hilal football club, and Piers Morgan who has been one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s supporters has also reacted by showering praise on him.

Reacting after Cristiano Ronaldo netted a stunning brace in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 2-1 victory over Al Hilal football club in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup, British journalist Piers Morgan posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday night that;

“The Greatest of all time Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice to win Al Nassr football club the Arab Club Champions Cup after they were losing 0-1 and went down to 10 men.

Another incredible match-winning performance by the best to ever play the game.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

