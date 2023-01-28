Pictures:Peter Obi Arrives At Maiduguri For Campaign, Says He Appreciates The All-Nigerian Reception

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi is now becoming a household name in Nigerian politics in the past few months because he started with the labor party and it’s quite surprising that he is now considered one of the frontrunners for the presidential election.

He took to his social media page on Twitter to write a new message as he visits Maiduguri along with his running mate, Dr. Datti-Baba Ahmed as they are set to meet their supporters in the state.

He reveals that he is just arriving and he appreciates the all-Nigerian warm reception by the people of Maiduguri this might be an unforgettable experience for Peter Obi as he is expected to share more details about how things happened at Maiduguri.

Maiduguri isn’t a place that politicians do visit very often as Atiku Abubakar was attacked at the place a few months ago and this must have been taken care of as security operatives are spotted with Peter Obi and Dr. Datti-Baba Ahmed.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree Peter Obi is always well-received in every part of the country or it just felt like that?

