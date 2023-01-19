Pictures: Peter Obi & Dr Datti-Baba Ahmed Was Hosted By Emir Of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq.

Labor party presidential election candidate, Peter Obi visits Minna along with his campaign team and it’s obvious that this is another great opportunity for him to meet his supporters in the state. It’s quite surprising that a massive crowd welcome him into the state and this is just the beginning of something special in Minna.

Peter Obi took to his social media page on Twitter to share new pictures of himself and his running mate, Dr. Datti-Baba Ahmed as they were hosted by his royal highness, Emir Of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouq Bahago and this might be one of the most interesting parts of the campaign rally.

Peter Obi never stop being the most energetic amongst the frontrunners as he never stops visiting different parts of the country to tell people about his plan if he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that visiting the Emir Of Minna is some sort of endorsement and Peter Obi should be confident of getting more votes in Minna?

Content created and supplied by: TeamCeleb (via 50minds

News )

