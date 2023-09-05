Pictures Of President Tinubu Meeting With The Defence Ministers And Service Chiefs Surfaces Online

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the Defence Minister, Muhammed Badaru, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Service Chiefs, yesterday at the presidential villa Abuja. It was said that the president was just meeting the defense Ministers and Service Chiefs for the first time since they were sworn in on the 21st of August 2023.

According to the video shared by Channel Television, the president congratulated the defense Ministers before commencing the meeting. It is reported that the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed to the public, but the ministers were excited after meeting with the president as they appreciated him for his presence. They were also seen exchanging pleasantries with the president’s special aide on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale immediately after the meeting.

The meeting was successful from the reactions and appearance of the defense ministers and Service Chief as they all departed from the presidential villa.

Here are some pictures obtained from the video shared by Channel Television

Source: Channel Television

Video link: https://fb.watch/mSKH1RuMMd/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

