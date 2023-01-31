Pictures As Tinubu Campaigns In Anambra State, Dresses In Popular Igbo Isi Agu Attire

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than one month and a few weeks, it will interest you to note that the campaigns are gaining much momentum as several presidential candidates in the quest to market themselves keep traveling from state to state to convince Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The likes of Peter Obi of the LP, Bola of Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP have been touring different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians.

According to information sourced from Vanguard, Daily Post, and other reliable platforms, it will interest you to note that the APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Anambra State for the campaign flag-off. He was received by the Party Stalwarts and supporters in the State. Bola Tinubu has remained optimistic that he will emerge winner of the presidential election in February. During the campaign, Tinubu was dressed in the popular Igbo ‘Isi Agu’ attire.

With the massive turnout of APC supporters in Anambra State, do you think that Tinubu will get 80% of the votes from Anambra State? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

