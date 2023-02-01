Pictures As Peter Obi Meets Sultan Of Sokoto, Says They Have Known Each Other For 40 years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than a month from now, it will interest you to note that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has continued his political campaign by visiting almost all the states of the country including major stakeholders. His popularity has continued to soar unprecedentedly. When many had thought that he won’t make headway in the North, Peter Obi continues to surprise them.

﻿

According to information sourced from Daily Post, it will interest you to note that Peter Obi and his campaign team were in Sokoto State today. In the course of his visit, Obi and his team paid the Sultan of Sokoto a courtesy visit to his palace. During the visit, it will interest you to note that Obi said, “Your Eminence if there is anyone that knows me the most in this room it is you. We have known each other for over 40 years.“

It will interest you to note that Obi has continued to gain remarkable backing from all and sundry. Do you think that he will end up surprising the APC and PDP by emerging winner of the presidential election? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

Kingscommunications (

)