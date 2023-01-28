Pictures As Peter Obi and Datti Gallantly Arrive Borno State For Presidential Campaign Rally – 50MINDS.COM

Pictures As Peter Obi and Datti Gallantly

Arrive Borno State For Presidential Campaign Rally

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than two months and a few weeks, it will interest you to note that the campaigns are gaining much velocity as different presidential candidates in the mission to market themselves keep moving from state to state to persuade Nigerians to vote for them in the forthcoming coming election. The likes of Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso have been touring different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians.

According to information sourced from Vanguard and other reliable platforms, it will interest you to note that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and his campaign team have gallantly arrived in Borno State for the party’s presidential campaign rally ahead of the next month’s presidential election.

It will interest you to note that Peter Obi has continued to gain unprecedented support from all and sundry. Do you think that he will end up shocking the APC and PDP by emerging winner of the presidential election? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

