Pictures As Atiku Abubakar Alongside His Campaign Team Visit The Lamido Adamawa, HRH Barkindo Aliyu

His Excellency the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar alongside the members of his presidential campaign council, has visited the Lamido of Adamawa, His Royal Majesty, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa at his palace in Yola, Adamawa state.

Atiku Abubakar was in his state Adamawa to attend his presidential campaign grand finale rally which was hosted by the executive governor of the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

While sharing the picture of the visits to the palace of the Lamido Adamawa, HRH Barkindo Aliyu, Atiku Abubakar states that It was his honour to lead his campaign team to the palace of the Lamido Adamawa.

According to Atiku Abubakar, and I quote “It was with utmost humility and honour that I led my team members to the fombina palace of the Lamido Adamawa HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa. I am sincerely grateful for the generous words and love. may the Ladmido reign for long in vitality and even greater wisdom.

