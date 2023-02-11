Picture Of The Day From The OBIDATTI Rally In Lagos Surfaces

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi have chosen the picture which has a brave man standing in Infront of the convoy of Peter obi has the picture of the day

Many have expressed how they cherish the picture while several supporters have also gone as far as giving several meanings to the picture

The picture was taken after the labor party presidential aspirant stormed the City of Lagos for his presidential campaign on Saturday

Before he visited the state, it would be recalled that he had previously staged different rallies in different locations across the country

However, the Lagos rally is coming following a successful outing in the city of Ilorin in Kwara state

During the Lagos rally, several pictures and videos surfaced from the venue, but the picture of the man standing in front of Peter Obi’s convoy has been given special recognition by his supporters

The picture was reportedly taken after the former governor of Anambra state decided to begin his campaign in the state with a road walk before storming the venue for the campaign at the TBS

He engaged his supporters as they walked through several places both on the island and the mainland

The picture was created after the staunch supporter defied all protocols to mount the front of his convoy

In the picture, Peter Obi’s security operatives could be seen waving at him to leave the place but he stood

In the same picture, Peter Obi could be seen looking and smiling at him

Check the picture that has been tagged as “picture of the day” by Peter Obi’s supporters below

