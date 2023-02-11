Picture Of The Day From The OBIDATTI Rally In Lagos Surfaces
The supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi have chosen the picture which has a brave man standing in Infront of the convoy of Peter obi has the picture of the day
Many have expressed how they cherish the picture while several supporters have also gone as far as giving several meanings to the picture
The picture was taken after the labor party presidential aspirant stormed the City of Lagos for his presidential campaign on Saturday
Before he visited the state, it would be recalled that he had previously staged different rallies in different locations across the country
However, the Lagos rally is coming following a successful outing in the city of Ilorin in Kwara state
During the Lagos rally, several pictures and videos surfaced from the venue, but the picture of the man standing in front of Peter Obi’s convoy has been given special recognition by his supporters
The picture was reportedly taken after the former governor of Anambra state decided to begin his campaign in the state with a road walk before storming the venue for the campaign at the TBS
He engaged his supporters as they walked through several places both on the island and the mainland
The picture was created after the staunch supporter defied all protocols to mount the front of his convoy
In the picture, Peter Obi’s security operatives could be seen waving at him to leave the place but he stood
In the same picture, Peter Obi could be seen looking and smiling at him
Check the picture that has been tagged as “picture of the day” by Peter Obi’s supporters below
