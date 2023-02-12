Picture Of Seyi Tinubu & Oba Of Lagos Emerge Online After Obi Was Faulted For Not Visiting Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rounding off their campaign rally, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, his running mate, as well as the governorship candidate of Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour were all in Lagos yesterday and during the campaign rally, which trended online, Peter Obi went on a road walk in Lagos as well as visiting the Alaba international Market.

But in all that, Peter Obi, who didn’t visit the Oba Of Lagos, was faulted for that and caused some mixed reactions online, especially after he did visit some Oba’s during the party of his rallies in states.

Shortly after the criticism of Peter Obi online, a picture of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Son, Seyi Tinubu and the Oba of Lagos appeared online and, going through the photo, the two seemed close as they joked together.

After the pictures appeared online, here are some reactions below.

