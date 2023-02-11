Pictorial excerpt From Peter Obi presidential round up Campaign rallies in Lagos State.

The former Governor of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi, and his Team flag down their presidential campaign rallies in Lagos state.

His presence in Lagos state pulled one of the greatest gatherings since he commenced his presidential campaign rallies across the 36 States in Nigeria as the case might be.

The ever-energetic presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi paid a surprise visit to Ojo Market Area as well as the Alaba International market before heading to TBS in Lagos.

Top Nigerian celebrities in attendance such as Psquare, Aisha Yesufu, and others.

Below are some pictorial excerpts from the Labour Party presidential rallies in Lagos state.

Source: Official Twitter account of Mr. Peter Obi/Social media.

Despite the attacks on his supporters, Lagosians gave their best to the former governor of Anambra state and promise a massive turnup during the election.

Content created and supplied by: Mimi-update (via 50minds

News )

