(PICS): Father, son decorated with new ranks as police officers same day

It was an unusual event at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday when a father and his son were decorated with their new ranks as police officers by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

While the father was decorated as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), the son was decorated with the rank of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (AIG), to the admiration of the wife of the new DIG who is also the mother of the new ASP.

The new DIG, Habu A. Sani, was the first to be decorated while the son, ASP Musa Sani, was decorated later by Egbetokun, assisted by Mrs Sani and others.

(Caption): The decoration ceremony as posted by the Nigeria Police Force on Friday.

According to the Nigeria Police Force on its Twitter handle on Friday, the ceremony, which was unusual as it happens only once in a blue moon, saw the IGP and the father decorating the ASP shortly after the father was decorated while the woman of the house looked in admiration after she had decorated her husband.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the Nigeria Police Force on the development:

