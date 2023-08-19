NEWS

(PICS): Father, son decorated with new ranks as police officers same day

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

It was an unusual event at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday when a father and his son were decorated with their new ranks as police officers by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

While the father was decorated as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), the son was decorated with the rank of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (AIG), to the admiration of the wife of the new DIG who is also the mother of the new ASP.

The new DIG, Habu A. Sani, was the first to be decorated while the son, ASP Musa Sani, was decorated later by Egbetokun, assisted by Mrs Sani and others.

(Caption): The decoration ceremony as posted by the Nigeria Police Force on Friday.

According to the Nigeria Police Force on its Twitter handle on Friday, the ceremony, which was unusual as it happens only once in a blue moon, saw the IGP and the father decorating the ASP shortly after the father was decorated while the woman of the house looked in admiration after she had decorated her husband.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the Nigeria Police Force on the development:

Osfem (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

5 Proofs That The Bible Is The Word Of God? – Mike Bamiloye Reveals

4 mins ago

How A Mother-in-law Afflicted Her Own Daughter-in-law With Barrenness – Pastor Adeboye Shares

16 mins ago

How A Teenager Who Left My Church, Came Back To Tell Me He Has Made 100K Dollars- Apostle Suleman

27 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Embrace Skill Acquisition, Be Innovative—Adeleke Admonishes NYSC Members;Makinde Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mark Isese Day

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button