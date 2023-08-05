(PIC): Police PRO gives details of how victim refused to testify after her abductors were arrested

The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, on Friday gave details of how a victim who was kidnapped by two people after hypnotizing her refused to testify against them when they were charged to court.

Edafe disclosed this on his Twitter handle, saying the members of the kidnap gang used to lure victims into their vehicles and used handkerchiefs to hypnotize them.

He said the victim was hypnotized when she boarded the vehicle, adding that they eventually withdrew all the money in her account before they dropped her off.

(Caption): Bright Edafe, Delta Police PRO.

Apparently following the report of the incident by the victim, the police swung into action and eventually arrested the men whom the victim identified as her abductors.

(Caption): The arrested men, as posted by Edafe on Friday.

Edafe added that the two men were eventually charged to court, but to the surprise of the police prosecutor, she refused to testify in court.

Following this, the two men were granted bail and are now back in the street, probably continuing their nefarious activities.

He therefore underscored the need for victims to always testify in court against those who wronged them, adding that some people may start to blame policemen when such arrested people are eventually seen walking on the streets.

Below are screenshots of the tweets by Edafe on the development:

Osfem (

)