(PIC): Passenger arrested with short gun, cartridges, others inside tricycle during stop and search

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
The efforts of men of the Delta State Police Command in conducting stop and search on vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles on various roads in the state yielded positive result when a passenger in a tricycle was arrested with a weapon and cartridges.

The state police command announced the development through its Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, on its Twitter handle, saying the young man was a passenger inside a tricycle with four other people on board.

(Caption): Bright Edafe, Delta Police PRO.

According to the police statement, men of the Anti Robbery patrol team of Orerokpe Division, while on a routine stop and search along Oha-Orerokpe community road flagged down the commercial tricycle and subjected the passengers to a search.

During the search, one of the passengers, whose name was given as Oghenetoja Douglas, aged 27 years, was found with a short gun, two live cartridges as well as the sum of N148,000 in his possession. He was promptly arrested.

(Caption): The arrested man as well as the items said to have been recovered from him, as posted by the state police command on Wednesday.

According to the statement, he had given more useful information to the police operatives and he is expected to be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

Below are screenshots of the tweets by the state police command on the issue:

