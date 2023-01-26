Phrank Shaibu Urges DSS To Take Note Of Tinubu’s Comments About Leading A Revolution In Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Media Aide to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has faulted Bola Tinubu over the campaign strategy he has employed during this presidential campaign season. According to Phrank Shaibu, Bola Tinubu is campaigning as if he is not a member of the ruling party.

Phrank Shaibu made this known during an interview with Channels Television. According to Phrank Shaibu, DSS should look into Bola Tinubu’s comment about leading a revolution in the country. Phrank Shaibu was of the opinion that Bola Tinubu should not say that he plans to take power through revolution because it means forceful takeover.

Speaking further, Phrank Shaibu maintained that when Bola Tinubu says that he will take power from them, it sounds as if the PDP are the ones in power and not APC. Phrank Shaibu went on to say that Bola Tinubu cannot continue campaigning as if he is not a member of the APC.

Phrank Shaibu was of the view that Bola Tinubu is not above being arrested by the relevant authorities. For Phrank Shaibu, Bola Tinubu cannot be talking about a revolution just less than a month to the presidential election. Phrank Shaibu also expressed his concern about Bola Tinubu’s willingness to accept defeat if he loses the election, especially with his creation of the Jagaban Army.

