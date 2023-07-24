Phrank Shaibu Tackles APC Chieftain On Live TV Over Call For Obi And Atiku To Support Tinubu’s Govt

As Nigerians await the outcome of proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) currently sitting in Abuja, a mild drama has ensued during a live television interview between a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Phrank Shaibu, and a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Honorable Musa Sarkin Adar.

Both men were guests on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ program on Monday, July 24, to discuss the recent faceoff between the APC and PDP as regards the petitions filed in court by opposition candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi challenging the victory of the ruling party’s flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the contentious February 25 presidential polls.

However, a few minutes into the interview, drama began when Honorable Adar, a former member of the Federal House Of Representatives (9th National Assembly), insisted that Obi and Atiku both put aside their grievances and join hands with Tinubu in the task of nation building. According to the APC chieftain, both candidates do not need to occupy the seat of the President before bringing lasting change to the country they claim to love.

Quite interestingly, Honorable Adar’s remarks did not go down well with Shaibu, who proceeded to lampoon the APC chieftain on live television, insisting that the ruling party cannot lobby opposition candidates into accepting a government without legitimacy.

He said; “Nobody should come on national television to begin to lobby us. No, we are not the type that you should lobby. Legitimacy is something you earn, it is not something you buy. It is not something you go cap-in-hand to beg for like my brother, the Honorable member of the former National Assembly is doing here to me, Atiku Abubakar, and to Peter Obi. No Sir.

What we are talking about here is justice. We are not campaigning here, neither are we talking about elections. What we are saying is that your candidate was not even qualified to be President in the first place. He was not even qualified to contest.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 23:56).

