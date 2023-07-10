Phrank Shaibu hits at Tinubu, says he is appointing “critics” to silence opposition

The special assistant for public communications for the 2023 People’ s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, said President Bola Tinubu resorted to appointing critics to silence the opposition, Vanguard reports.

He blamed Tinubu for recently appointing tax expert and local government critic Taiwo Oyedele to head his tax reform committee.

Shaibu described the appointment as part of a conspiracy by the Tinubu government to gain legitimacy by silencing its most vocal critics.

Atiku, speaking in Abuja yesterday, stressed that Tinubu’ s ongoing meetings with key opposition figures ” were organized to gain legitimacy and covertly silence credible critical voices. “

He said: ” The recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, was just a ploy to get him to stop talking about government failures, as he does almost daily on TV, radio and social media Media did. “

According to the former, President Muhammadu Buhari did the same, using his team of economic advisers for some of the APC government’ s misguided fiscal policies.

” To silence him, he was appointed chairman of the Tax Reform Commission yesterday (Friday) but no other members were announced. You probably want me to work alone. “

” With this new appointment, Mr. Oyedele will no longer be able to speak about government failures. Mr. Oyedele would do well not to be fooled by Tinubu, a man whose only secret to a booming business is using his partners to generate commissions, as he did in Lagos. “

” Mr Oyedele is not fooled by this appointment. In 2019, President Buhari also appointed Doyin Salami, Chukwuma Soludo and Bismark Rewane to his team of economic advisers, but he didn’ t heed their advice for a day, after all it was Nigeria plunged into one of the worst economic crises in its history with an unprecedented debt profile, multidimensional poverty and unprecedented unemployment rates. “

Shaibu also said Tinubu was buying out the opposition to give his government some form of legitimacy after a questionable election victory.

