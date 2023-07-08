Phrank Shaibu Accuses Tinubu Of Appointing Government Critics For Sinister Motives

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of appointing critics into government for ulterior motives. Shaibu claims that Tinubu’s frequent meetings with key opposition figures are an attempt to seek legitimacy and stifle credible critical voices.

Frank Shaibu

Shaibu specifically expressed his concerns about the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax expert at PwC. According to Shaibu, this appointment is a ploy to silence Oyedele, who has been vocal about the government’s failures on various media platforms. He pointed out that former President Muhammadu Buhari had employed a similar tactic when appointing his economic advisory team.

Oyedele, known for his advocacy for tax reform, had recently criticized the tax policies of the APC government. In response, he was appointed chairman of a tax reform committee. Shaibu suspects that this appointment is designed to prevent Oyedele from speaking out against the government. He advises Oyedele not to be deceived by this ploy and emphasizes that Buhari had previously disregarded the advice of his economic advisory team, which resulted in Nigeria’s economic crisis.

Taiwo Oyedele

Shaibu accuses Tinubu of attempting to buy over opposition figures to legitimize his government following a dubious electoral victory. He claims that Tinubu’s proposed government of national unity is merely a tactic to weaken the opposition. Shaibu draws a parallel between Tinubu’s actions and those of the late General Sani Abacha, who appointed pro-June 12 voices to silence them, only for many of them to betray the democratic struggle.

Shaibu advises those being courted by Tinubu to be cautious, as working in his government may damage their credibility. He cautions that dealing with the devil requires using a long spoon. He reminds them of the fate of those who sold their mandates for personal gain, stating that they never recovered politically.

In conclusion, Shaibu’s statements condemn Tinubu’s actions, alleging that he is appointing critics into government to silence them and gain legitimacy. He warns those being approached by Tinubu to be wary of his intentions and not compromise their credibility. Shaibu urges them to remember the examples of previous betrayals in Nigerian politics and act judiciously.

Essentialnews (

)