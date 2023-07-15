Photos: Vice President Of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima And Atiku Abubakar Pictured At A Wedding Ceremony

On 15th July, 2023 the former Governor of Borno State and also the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima along with the former Vice President of Nigeria and also the Presidential Candidate of the just concluded 2023 General Election from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar attend Wedding Ceremony at Al Nur Mosque in Abuja Nigeria.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima along with the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Sheikh Isah Ali Pantami, former National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono and hundreds of Muslims attend the Wedding Ceremony between Muhammad Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi at Al Nur Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima exchanged greetings with the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Source: TheCable Via Facebook.

Mammanbala2020 (

)