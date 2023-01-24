This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PHOTOS: Tinubu Absent As buhari Attends Dinner With Sanwo-Olu, Shettima & Other APC Members in Lagos

The President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), attended a dinner hosted by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday.

He attended the dinner party after he unveiled the $1.5bn Lekki deep seaport and the Imota Rice Mill in Lagos.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the All Progressives Congress Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other top dignitaries attended the event.

Nigeria politicians will go to hibernation for 3 years 4 months and wake up from their lethargy on 6 months to their tenure with commissioning of projects and dusting of abandoned projects like a mouse trap for another chance. Even though some projects are long to medium term, I have always argued that governance should not be tied to aprons of anyone. It should run independent and irrespective of office holder. This doesn’t diminish the achievements here commissioned. Congratulations.

buhari your days as the president of Nigeria is fast approaching, We the masses can’t wait to welcome Mr. Peter Obi as the Next president of federal Republic of NIGERIA.

Na Chinese and indians full the place, All great Engineers in Nigeria aren’t recognized… What a kantry.

Ahhh! Sanwo-Olu no invite the jagaban of lagos for the event ni?

Why is Tinubu not there?

