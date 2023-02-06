Photos: The Large Crowd That Attended The APC Presidential Rally In Katsina State Surfaces Online

Bashir Ahmad, a prominent social media figure and the head of Nigeria’s media team, recently shared some captivating photos on his official Twitter account.

These images showcased a massive crowd that had gathered to attend the APC Presidential rally in Katsina State, in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate. In just a matter of hours, the pictures received significant attention, garnering over a thousand likes and comments from friends and followers.

Along with the pictures, Bashir Ahmad added his own commentary, stating, “At the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally today in Katsina State.” This statement further emphasized the magnitude of the event and the level of support for the presidential candidate.

The response from those who viewed the pictures was overwhelmingly positive. Many praised Tinubu for consistently attracting large crowds throughout his campaign and shared their thoughts and opinions on what they had seen. The photographs captured the essence of the rally and highlighted the support for the presidential candidate, resulting in an impactful social media presence.

