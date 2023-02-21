Photos taken from APC’s Presidential Rally held in Lagos State, Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu held his final rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos State, Nigeria ahead of the forthcoming general election which is scheduled to take place on Saturday being the 25th day of February, 2023 and the turn up was massive.

A large number of people were present at the event and some of the country’s renowned musician such as Naira Marley amongst others also took to the stage to thrill the crowd with amazing performances.

In the first photo, you could clearly see a young man being detained by the men of the Nigerian police for misconduct and in the second photo, you could clearly see some of the people who were present at the event. From the look of things, you could clearly tell that the event was really interesting.

