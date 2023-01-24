Photos Showing Large Number Of Supporters At The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally In Katsina

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council held a campaign rally yesterday for the Obi-Datti movement in Katsina State which was their next move as scheduled since flagging off their Northern campaign rally few days ago, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna State.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi has since then visited Kafanchan the Southern part of Kaduna State, Kano State before yesterday when he had another Northern rally at Katsina State.

This was evident at this time as every political party and candidate are putting in all efforts to ensure that they meet with the electorates in as many State as they could as the next general presidential election in Nigeria is now barely 32 days away.

Peter Obi was as such given another warm and heroic welcome from the large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd in attendance with a friendly and peaceful atmosphere at the campaign ground.

Here are some of the other pictures showing the large number of supporters who turned out massively to stand by both Peter Obi alongside his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed:

